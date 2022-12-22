Asda has been named as the cheapest priced supermarket for Christmas food products by trade magazine The Grocer. The recognition comes during a time when many of us are feeling the tightening grip of the cost of living crisis.

Asda’s focus on providing the lowest prices for customers this Christmas comes as the supermarket’s latest Income Tracker shows that 40 per cent of all UK households had negative discretionary income in November – meaning their take home pay doesn’t cover the cost of essential spending. The tracker also showed the average UK household was £107 worse off in November compared to last year as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grocer tracked the cost of 33 essential festive products including turkeys and pigs in blankets. They also looked at the same items at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose.

Asda’s premium Christmas basket totalled £150.31 and was £18.79 cheaper than the nearest priced rival Morrisons. Asda also offered the lowest price on 18 of the 33 festive items featured including Christmas pudding, brandy cream, Cockburn’s Port and Baileys Irish Cream.

Most Popular

The Grocer’s comparison of frozen festive products also showed that Asda offered shoppers the best value with its basket costing £88.16 – a figure that was £3.20 cheaper than runner up Tesco and £9.56 less than the average basket price across all the supermarkets that featured.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know that things are tough for many customers and we want to help them celebrate the festive season without having to worry about the cost. To help them do this we have over 700 Christmas products available this year, which is more than ever before, at prices to suit all budgets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket has invested in quality for the festive season, launching 740 new Christmas products, including 100 vegan and ‘Free From’ lines. Four Asda products have been rated ‘Best Buys’ by Good Housekeeping in its annual Christmas taste test, including the Maple Pigs in Blankets – which also feature in Asda’s ‘viral’ festive ad featuring Buddy the Elf.

Advertisement Hide Ad