Love Island’s Faye Winter confirms split from Teddy Soares after weeks of speculation

Love Island couple Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have confirmed their split via social media. The couple have been bombarded with questions about the status of their relationship in recent months after not sharing snaps of each other on their profiles.

Speculation arose further when the pair notably did not share any snaps of each other on Valentine’s Day. However, Faye has now confirmed that the couple have parted ways.

Faye shared the news in a statement posted to her Instagram story. She posted a picture of the couple’s dog, Bonnie, alongside text that read: "I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.".

The story appears to confirm that Faye has taken full custody of the Golden Retriever as the Love Island star signed off the statement saying: “Love Faye and Bonnie.”The couple introduced fans to Bonnie back in September 2022.

The couple have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. It’s been reported that Teddy, 26, has moved out of the couple’s home which they purchased not long after leaving the Love Island villa together.

Teddy broke his silence on the rumours on February 4, taking to his Instagram stories to say he has "nothing but respect" for Faye. He also asked fans to respect their privacy.

He said: "Everything you have been reading in the press is false. I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met. "I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating about our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time."