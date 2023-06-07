News you can trust since 1845
Love Island 2023 preview: New bombshell Whitney enters villa after Andre left vulnerable following recoupling

A new bombshell called Whitney is set to enter the Love Island villa tonight, hoping to catch the gaze of vulnerable Islander Andre.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

It’s good news for vulnerable Love Island cast member Andre as a new bombshell is set to enter the villa tonight with her eyes on the businessman. In the preview for tonight’s episode (June 7), Andre gets a text saying he’s vulnerable and the islanders will take part in a recoupling later this week.

The 21-year-old was left vulnerable after the first bombshell of the season, Zachariah, recoupled with Catherine. Dublin native Catherine was initially coupled up with Andre after the public voted to match the first couples of the series.

Ahead of the recoupling, Andre had started to feel insecure about his relationship with Catherine. He stole her from a conversation with Zachariah which Catherine joked was him getting ‘territorial’. However, she later said it gave her the ick.

As tonight’s preview continues, Zachariah goes on a romantic date with Catherine on the terrace. But the next day, Andre gets a text to go on a date with new bombshell Whitney.

    New Love Island bombshell WhitneyNew Love Island bombshell Whitney
    The text reads: "André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch."

    Whitney is an entrepreneur from London and when asked what she’ll bring to the villa, the bombshell said: “Good vibes, I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep. It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room.”

    Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

