The popular ITV2 show, hosted by Maya Jama, returned this week for its 10th series. So far in the series, two twists have been revealed as Islanders were told the public had coupled them up, before revealing a new bombshell was on his way.

In the third instalment of the hit show, fans have been left concerned after noticing one Islander hasn’t been seen much. Islander Medhi was rarely seen in the episode, causing fans to take to social media.

One tweeted: “In all honesty yea I think Medhi should go home because clearly he’s just in that villa to be looking like furniture.” Another said: “Everytime I see Medhi he’s in the background #LoveIsland."

After arriving in the villa, Medhi said he had been too busy for love in the past. Speaking about his single status before entering the villa, Medhi said: "I’ve been single now for over two years. I’ve watched the show before, and my friends always say I should go on it - they say I’m made for it! So let’s see if they’re right or not.

