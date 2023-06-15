Loose Women star Denise Welch to star as late Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical
Loose Women star Denise Welch is to portray the late Queen Elizabeth II in a musical about the life of Princess Diana.
Diana: The Musical, set to debut in London later this year, will feature Kerry Ellis as the former Princess of Wales. A 19-year-old version of Princess Diana will be played by Maiya Quansah-Breed.
The new musical will explore the life and times of Princess Diana including her relationship with her ex-husband the King, who was then Prince of Wales. Bon Jovi band membe,r David Bryan, will lead the show’s 80s-inspired tunes, with lyrics from Joe DiPietro, who was behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis.
Denise Welch first took to the stage 40 years ago, with musical Yakety Yak. Her last theatre performance was in the 2018 Calendar Girls UK Tour.
A performance of Diana: The Musical first launched on Netflix in 2021 during the pandemic. It saw the cast perform to an empty audience.
Doors for Diana: The Musical will open at the Eventim Apollo on December 4. Tickets are available from WestEndTheatre.