A £3 million London townhouse could be snapped up for just a tenner in a new draw in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Whoever takes the keys to the three-storey Victorian house near Finsbury Park in north London will also pocket £100,000 in cash to help them settle in.

Tottenham Hotspur star and former French international footballer, David Ginola, backed the British Heart Foundation (BFH) competition to make one person a multi-millionaire. In 2016, Ginola suffered a cardiac arrest on the football pitch and was given CPR for nine minutes before going on to have a successful quadruple heart bypass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the centre of the 3,400 square foot home - near Crouch End and Hampstead Heath - is an expansive open living space leading to the kitchen, dining space and onto the garden. The property maintains its traditional features alongside contemporary design - ornate marble surrounds the open fireplace, and also covers work surfaces.

Cast iron radiators and deep set ceiling cornices make up the other period features, and bi-folded glazed doors lead into the garden, extending the living space. A low-maintenance garden gets sun throughout the day and at the far wall sits a purpose-built studio, with a fully fitted kitchen and lavatory.

Most Popular

On the upper two floors are the four bedrooms, and the master room boasts three metre ceilings, two south-west facing sash windows, a walk-in wardrobe, an en-suite bathroom and a freestanding Corian bath. On the same floor another en-suite bedroom has a mezzanine, and on the floor above the bedrooms share a luxury family bathroom.

There’s off-street parking for three cars too, and the whole building overlooks the neighbouring park and local cricket pitch.Finsbury Park station will get you to Oxford Circus in ten minutes via the Victoria line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole property will come mortgage free and all stamp duty and legal fees are covered. Whoever wins is free to live in it, rent it out, or sell it on - if they decide to rent local estate agents estimate it could bring in £6,000 to £7,000 a month.

There is no limit on the number of entries per person but the minimum amount of £10 bags 15 entries while £150 buys you 320. Charity fundraising company Omaze partnered with BHF to put on the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw .

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lucky person is guaranteed to win a stunning North London town house worth over £3,000,000 - along with £00,000 in cash - as part of a new prize draw.

Ginola, 55, said: “I’ve experienced the devastating consequences of heart disease first-hand- the money raised through Omaze’s innovative approach to fundraising will help the BHF continue its truly lifesaving research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The partnership between BHF and Omaze is truly magnificent, it’s raising vital funds and awareness for a charity that’s incredibly important to me and millions of others who are impacted by heart and circulatory diseases.

“Everyone who enters the prize draw is contributing towards this crucial cause and of course someone is guaranteed to win the dream home in North London too, even if it’s a little too close to Arsenal for my liking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omaze have already guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000, but they reckon they could take in at least £500,000. Currently 7.6 million people live with heart and circulatory diseases and the money will help fund BHF’s research into cures and causes.

The beautiful property strikes the perfect balance between cutting edge contemporary design, whilst retaining its traditional features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time Omaze and BHF collaborated £1 million was raised. Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the BHF , said: “We are absolutely delighted to join forces with Omaze once again.

"Despite phenomenal progress in research over the last 60 years, heart and circulatory diseases - including heart attack and stroke - kill one in four people in the UK and are the world’s biggest killers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Oakes at Omaze said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with the British Heart Foundation again for our London house draw. By offering this desirable town house, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re not only giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - but also raising money and introducing charities to brand new audiences. We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £8,300,000 for UK charities since we launched in 2020.”