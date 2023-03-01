Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will continue strike action over a lengthy pay dispute with local authorities and the Scottish Government. Industrial action started in January and will now continue for a further 20 days between March 13 and April 21.

The pay dispute between teachers and the Scottish Government has been ongoing since February 2022. With matters still unresolved, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said it will continue with strike action until a “more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.

The announcement came on Tuesday, February 28, following an updated pay offer from the Scottish Government. The proposal would see teachers earning up to £80,000 have their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, along with another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said,“The Scottish Government and COSLA need to realise that it is only by coming back to the negotiating table with an improved offer – one that is truly worthy of consideration by our members – that this dispute can be brought to a close.

"The EIS is ready and willing to call off future strike action should an offer be brought forward that we can recommend to Scotland’s teachers,” she added. “This has not happened yet, and the blame for that failure – and for the continuing programme of strike action – falls squarely at the feet of the Scottish Government and Scotland’s local authority employers."

Full list of dates teachers will strike in Scotland 2023

Aberdeen City

All Schools: 27-Mar-23

Primary: 24-Mar-23

Secondary: 28-Mar-23

Aberdeenshire

All Schools: 23-Mar-23

Primary: 22-Mar-23

Secondary: 24-Mar-23

Angus

All Schools: 14-Mar-23

Primary: 15-Mar-23

Secondary: 13-Mar-23

Argyll and Bute

All Schools: 20-Mar-23

Primary: 17-Mar-23

Secondary: 21-Mar-23

Clackmannanshire

All Schools: 27-Mar-23

Primary: 24-Mar-23

Secondary: 28-Mar-23

Dumfries and Galloway

All Schools: 30-Mar-23

Primary: 29-Mar-23

Secondary: 31-Mar-23

Dundee

All Schools: 20-Mar-23

Primary: 17-Mar-23

Secondary: 21-Mar-23

East Ayrshire

All Schools: 15-Mar-23

Primary: 16-Mar-23

Secondary: 14-Mar-23

East Dunbartonshire

All Schools: 19-Apr-23

Primary: 18-Apr-23

Secondary: 20-Apr-23

East Lothian

All Schools: 17-Mar-23

Primary: 15-Mar-23

Secondary: 16-Mar-23

East Renfrewshire

All Schools: 30-Mar-23

Primary: 29-Mar-23

Secondary: 31-Mar-23

Edinburgh

All Schools: 17-Mar-23

Primary: 16-Mar-23

Secondary: 20-Mar-23

Primary schools will be affected by the 20 days of rolling strike from EIS

Falkirk

All Schools: 21-Mar-23

Primary: 20-Mar-23

Secondary: 22-Mar-23

Fife

All Schools: 17-Apr-23

Primary: 19-Apr-23

Secondary: 18-Apr-23

Glasgow

All Schools: 20-Apr-23

Primary: 21-Apr-23

Secondary: 19-Apr-23

Highland

All Schools: 15-Mar-23

Primary: 16-Mar-23

Secondary: 14-Mar-23

Striking teachers and supporters hold a rally on Pollokshaws Road

Inverclyde

All Schools: 19-Apr-23

Primary: 18-Apr-23

Secondary: 20-Apr-23

Midlothian

All Schools: 28-Mar-23

Primary: 27-Mar-23

Secondary: 29-Mar-23

Moray

All Schools: 18-Apr-23

Primary: 17-Apr-23

Secondary: 19-Apr-23

North Ayrshire

All Schools: 16-Mar-23

Primary: 15-Mar-23

Secondary: 17-Mar-23

Striking teachers hold a rally outside Langside Hall as they begin a two-day strike action as their pay dispute continues on February 28, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

North Lanarkshire

All Schools: 28-Mar-23

Primary: 27-Mar-23

Secondary: 29-Mar-23

Orkney

All Schools: 22-Mar-23

Primary: 21-Mar-23

Secondary: 23-Mar-23

Perth and Kinross

All Schools: 20-Apr-23

Primary: 21-Apr-23

Secondary: 19-Apr-23

Renfrewshire

All Schools: 21-Mar-23

Primary: 20-Mar-23

Secondary: 22-Mar-23

Teachers belonging to the Educational Institute of Scotland Union (EIS) are undertaking two days of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Shetland

All Schools: 24-Mar-23

Primary: 23-Mar-23

Secondary: 27-Mar-23

South Ayrshire

All Schools: 17-Mar-23

Primary: 20-Mar-23

Secondary: 16-Mar-23

South Lanarkshire

All Schools: 29-Mar-23

Primary: 30-Mar-23

Secondary: 28-Mar-23

Stirling

All Schools: 23-Mar-23

Primary: 22-Mar-23

Secondary: 24-Mar-23

EIS and NASUWT union members join the picket line at Falkirk High School on Tuesday morning. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Scottish Borders

All Schools: 22-Mar-23

Primary: 23-Mar-23

Secondary: 21-Mar-23

West Dunbartonshire

All Schools: 14-Mar-23

Primary: 13-Mar-23

Secondary: 15-Mar-23

West Lothian

All Schools: 24-Mar-23

Primary: 23-Mar-23

Secondary: 27-Mar-23

Western Isles

All Schools: 29-Mar-23

Primary: 28-Mar-23

Secondary: 30-Mar-23

Why are EIS union member teachers striking in Scotland?

A pay dispute between teachers, educators, local councils, and the Scottish Government has been ongoing since February 2022. EIS has decided to continue action into March and April with the matter still unresolved.