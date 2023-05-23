Iain Dale, a regular on Good Morning Britain, was rushed to hospital following an accident on a London Underground escalator. The LBC presenter was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital by ambulance on May 20 following the accident at Charing Cross station.

Dale, who also presents and hosts his own radio show on LBC, opened up about the incident on Twitter, revealing he had "badly broken" his hip and forced to undergo a hip replacement. The star tweeted: "Some news. This afternoon I tripped at the top of an escalator at Charing X Tube.

"I was taken by ambulance to St Thomas’s. I have a badly broken hip. Replacement op scheduled for Monday. Superb care from all here. Big shout out to the all female ambulance crew led by Nicole and Poppy who tended to me and got me out of the station.

"And to Reda, Maverick and the lovely London Underground staff at Charing Cross. So impressive and caring."

He updated fans in another tweet on May 22 which read: "Had hip replacement & all is well! Went in at 8.45am & woke up at 12.

GMB regular and political commentator Iain Dale

"Pain has disappeared. So happy & relieved! What a top hospital this is.

"So many nice messages from friends & complete strangers, it’s all a bit overwhelming! PS, 5 hours after the op they’ve got me on my feet!"

He was joined at the hospital by on-screen partner and former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith. She tweeted:"He’s alive, he’s cheerful, he’s been standing up on his new hip. He’s v impressed by @GSTTnhs (but not the food). We talked about a few intimate details but no bed bath was administered!