Largo Leisure Holidays invites influencers to create easy, budget-friendly recipes for future guests in new ‘Carry On Cooking’ Campaign

Largo Leisure Holidays, who own six holiday parks in Scotland, have launched a national search for influencers who want to collaborate on a campaign to help holiday makers and families on a budget get the most out of their self-catering accommodation with easy to cook recipes.

The group are looking to work with influencers who have a passion for cooking focused content, with a strong following, to participate in their Carry On Cooking Campaign and contribute to a digital recipe book which will be available for free to Largo Leisure guests.

The influencers will be invited to stay at one of their six unique locations, in different types of accommodation from luxury lodges to glamping pods and showcase how they make the most of the cooking facilities on offer from ovens to firepits.

Andrew Howe, Chairman of Largo Leisure explains: Self-catering is a great way to have a holiday and keep costs down and the Carry on Cooking campaign is intended to benefit families and other guests with low-cost, easy-to-cook recipes in our different types of accommodation. This will hopefully make guests feel more confident in preparing meals during their stays without spending a fortune on shopping and hours debating what to cook. There are so many amazing influencers out there creating content and recipes, and we are keen to work with them.”

Carry On Cooking Campaign

A digital recipe book will be compiled with the recipes and video tutorials including all of those taking part, which will then be distributed to guests as a guide during their stay.

https://largoleisureholidays.co.uk/

If you want to be part of the campaign, please contact [email protected]