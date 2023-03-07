CAMRA hopes the extended pub hours granted for King Charles III’s coronation in May encourages people to support their local. Pubs have been allowed to open longer on the weekend of the historic occasion.

Pubs across the county will be able to stay open until 1am on May 5, 6 and 7. The coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home secretary Suella Braverman said: “Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign."

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “We can all raise a glass to the decision to extend pub and club licensing hours. It is the perfect time to get down to your local to enjoy a pint of fresh hand-pulled cask ale or real cider with friends and family.

Most Popular

St Patrick’s Day is almost here

“With costs for businesses still rocketing, our pubs, clubs and breweries need as much support as they can get from the communities they serve so that they can continue to survive and thrive. That’s why CAMRA is encouraging everyone who is able to support their local pubs, social clubs, breweries and cider producers by making the most of these extended hours for the King’s coronation weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad