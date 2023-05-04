King Charles coronation: 10 facts about King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort and the coronation
The coronation of King Charles III takes place over the bank holiday weekend- but here are some facts about him you probably didn’t know
The coronation of King Charles III takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Thousands of dignitaries from around the world are set to be in attendance at the event.
The coronation will be the first in the UK for 70 years. King Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II was just 25 when she was crowned in 1953.
The lead up to the coronation has been full of wonderful facts and information about the new King and his family coming to light. Many of these are likely facts you’ve never heard of before.
To set the tone for the long weekend, we’ve put together 10 of the more unusual and niche facts surrounding the coronation. Included within these are interesting points about both King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort.
10 facts about King Charles III and the coronation
The King has a frog named after him: Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.
In 1975, the King became a member of the Magic Circle, a society of stage magicians founded in London in 1905, after passing his audition with a magic trick.
The King has presented the weather forecast on the BBC. This took place during a visit to BBC Scotland's studios in 2012.
Westminster Abbey has been the setting for every coronation since 1066. Before the Abbey was built, Coronations were carried out wherever was convenient, taking place in Bath, Oxford and Canterbury.
The Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath are the only aspects of the coronation ceremony that are required by law.
More than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s Armed Forces – and nearly 400 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries - will take part in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The Coronation Emblem for His Majesty’s 2023 Coronation was designed by Sir Jony Ive, who was formerly Chief Design Officer of Apple, Inc.
At four years old, the then Prince Charles received a special hand-painted children’s invitation to his mother’s Coronation.
In July 2021, Her Majesty, when she was The Duchess of Cornwall, became Patron of Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre, Mirabel.
The King often carries out tree planting ceremonies during engagements. After planting each tree, His Majesty gives a branch a friendly shake to wish them well.