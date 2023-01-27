Kim Woodburn has launched an attack against This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The former Celebrity Big Brother star has called on the duo to be sacked from their ITV jobs.

The 80-year-old stunned listeners of Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs’ podcast with her latest rant. Kim, who has never shied away from voicing her opinion, continues to take issue with the daytime hosts over the ‘queuegate’ controversy.

In September 2022 - following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Holly and Phil were accused of skipping the queue to Her Majesty’s lying-in-state. Kim Woodburn subsequently appeared on TalkTV following the allegations to call the pair “selfish” and “entitled” over the saga.

Now the ‘Queen of Clean’ has gone one step further to once again take aim at the duo in her latest appearance on the popular podcast. Listeners were left aghast as Kim accused Holly of being “high and mighty” as well as urging ITV bosses to sack them.

Kim Woodburn told podcast hosts Joe and George: “They were not, were not asked to cover the Queen’s funeral. They sneaked in and they put these press things they got, they sneaked in because they wouldn’t stand in a queue, they are far too high and mighty.

“It is true. Don’t listen to another word they say, they were not contracted, they were not allowed to film, nobody was, so they did sneak in and they should have lost their job.”