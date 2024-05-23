Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kellogg’s has recalled one of the UK’s favourite breakfast items after warning that some batches may be “unsafe to eat”.

The company has issued a recall on packets of chocolate-flavoured Corn Flakes after “small hard lumps of food” formed inside the product making it unsafe to eat. The recall includes 450g packets all with the best before date from December 6, 2024 until April 28, 2025.

The original, plain Corn Flakes products have not been impacted by the recall, not has any other Kellogg product. In the recall notice, Kellogg’s said: “We have become aware of a very low level of small hard lumps forming in our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour. These hard lumps of food could cause dental harm or be a choking hazard and as a precaution we are recalling this product.”

Kellogg's has recalled its chocolate-flavoured Corn Flakes after 'lumps' found in the food meant that some batches were deemed unsafe to eat. (Credit: Kellogg's/FSA)

Customers who have purchased the new product have been instructed to dispose of the breakfast cereal and contact Kellogg’s directly for a full refund. You can contact the company via their website.