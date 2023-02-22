Katie Price has come out in defence of her disabled son Harvey, who was the victim of “disgusting” WhatsApp messages allegedly posted by Met Police officers. Eight officials in the South East Command Unit attended a misconduct hearing on Tuesday (February 21) where allegations were heard of sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic comments, some of which allegedly “applauded sexual violence against women”.

The former I’m A Celebrity star spoke to ITV following the proceedings, which revealed the messages sent by serving and former Met Police officers in a WhatsApp group chat entitled ‘Secret Squirrel Sh**’. The hearing heard of comments made between May 2016 and June 2018.

Katie Price told ITV News on Tuesday (February 21): “I’ve got some comments here and some are just too shocking to say. There’s one here which has a horrible swear word in it, it says: ‘For a [swear word], he can’t see and can’t find his way to the fridge and a biscuit jar with little difficulty.’ - that’s mocking Harvey again for him being born blind.

“It’s shocking, it’s shocking, and it upsets me. It really does upset me but I have to be strong because I’ve got five children and the other four will read and know about this and I have to be strong for Harvey.

The former glamour model continued: "What I’m shocked about is we look up to police officers to protect us and I teach my kids to say that police will protect you. I do respect a lot of police out there [they] really, really do - they do an amazing job, but to be let down by people like this.”

Katie Price and her son Harvey Price - Credit: Getty Images

