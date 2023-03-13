John Lewis has issued a safety warning product recall on its Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags, citing a choking hazard. The Disney brand Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever for 0-6 months and 6-12 months have seen an issue where poppers can become unsecure and detach, putting babies at risk of harm.

The company urges anyone who may have bought the products Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 0-6 Months, Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 6-12 Months, Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 0-6 Months, Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 6-12 Months with product codes 33030501, 33030502, 33030510, 33030511 to stop using the item immediately.

John Lewis said: “John Lewis & Partners are recalling the above product as there is a risk that the poppers can become unsecure and detach. This means there is a potential choking hazard.”

John Lewis has warned anyone who has bought a Winnie the Pooh sleeping bag to stop using them immediately and return them to their local store.

