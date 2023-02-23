News you can trust since 1845
JLS announce first UK tour in two years- how to get tickets to the ‘Everybody say JLS’ tour

JLS are touring for the first time since 2021 with their ‘Everybody say JLS’ tour

By Patrick Hollis
1 hour ago - 1 min read

JLS fans, the wait is over. The band have announced a 15-date UK arena tour set to take place in October and November 2023.

After coming second in the 2008 series of the X Factor, JLS went from strength to strength recording new albums and heading out on tour. In 2013 the band announced they would be splitting up.

Eight years later, in 2021, they returned with their ‘Beat Again’ Tour which was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2023, they will once again be hitting the road.

The tour, named ‘Everybody say JLS: The Hits Tour’ gets underway on October 20 in Dublin. The band will visit Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Saturday October 28 and will finish up in Sheffield on November 11.

    Announcing the tour on Twitter, the band’s official page said: “The suspense is over…We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!! Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the BEST part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you.”

    How to get tickets to JLS

    Pre-sale tickets go on sale for JLS’s tour at 9am on March 1. The deadline to sign up for this window is 5pm on Tuesday February 28.

    General sale begins at 9am on March 3. Presale and general sale tickets can be purchased through Gigs and Tours website.

    Full JLS UK tour dates 2023

    October

    • 20 - Dublin, 3Arena
    • 21 - Belfast, SSE Arena
    • 23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
    • 24 - Bournemouth, International Centre
    • 26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
    • 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
    • 30- Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
    Aston Merrygold, Orits Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill of JLS attend day 2 of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball (Getty)

    November

    • 2- Manchester, AO Arena
    • 3- Glasgow, OVO Hydro
    • 4- Newcastle, Utilita Arena
    • 6- Brighton, Centre
    • 7- Leeds, First Direct Arena
    • 9- London, The O2
    • 10- London, The O2
    • 11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
