James Corden was once accused of stealing content by Noel Fielding. This comes just days after Corden apologised for using one of Ricky Gervais’ jokes on his American talk show, The Late Late Show.

Back in 2017, The Great British Bake Off star took to Twitter saying, ‘yes I believe this is my material’ in response to a fan saying ‘@JKCorden totally stole this whisper thing from you’.

The joke that Corden is accused of stealing from Fielding is from a stand-up show he performed back in 2010, named ‘Just for Laughs’. In the joke, Fielding says that the best way to stop a mugger is to whisper ‘oi, mate’ in a bid to distract them.

In 2017, whilst interviewing Matthew Broderick, Corden said he finds the best way to avoid being mugged is to whisper “you’re never going to believe what happened”. He went on to explain that the mugger would put down their weapon and go ‘what?’

On Monday (November 1), Corden was accused of using a Ricky Gervais joke on the Late Late Show. During the gag, Corden said: “When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, it’s the town square’.

“But it isn’t. Because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t want to play the guitar! I want to play the piano, you piece of sh*t!’ Well that sign wasn’t for you, it was for someone else. You don’t have to get mad about all of it!”