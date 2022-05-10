It takes an average of five months to feel part of a community after moving house

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 46 per cent consider getting to know your neighbours to be one of the best things about living somewhere new.

Top ways to make the first move when new to a neighbourhood include buying your neighbour a bottle of wine (20 per cent) or inviting them over to share a glass with you (30 per cent).

Others get an invite to the all-important neighbourly group chat (20 per cent).

But a third admitted they struggle to feel included - even though they would like to.

Signs you’ve been accepted into a new community include parcels being accepted on your behalf (51 per cent), having your bins taken in or out for you (34 per cent) and being told if anyone ‘dodgy-looking’ has been snooped near your house (34 per cent).

A spokesperson for the brand said: "Moving to a new area can be daunting and it’s clear people want to feel comfortable within the community as soon as possible.

“It’s been great to see the different ways people build relationships with those around them and that community spirit hasn’t disappeared since life resumed as normal.

"The signs you have been ‘accepted’ have been rather amusing and relatable too, and great to see so many of us bonding over a glass of vino or two.

