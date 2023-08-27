News you can trust since 1845
11 pet dogs were killed in a fire at private dog kennels in Staffordshire, the police said.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read

An investigation has been launched after 11 pet dogs died in a fire at private dog kennels in Staffordshire. According to the BBC, firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday morning at the site off The Holloway, Swindon, near Dudley.

Staffordshire Police said the blaze was put out but the dogs were found to be dead. A joint investigation was subsequently carried out by the fire service and police into the cause of the fire, which they believed was not thought to be suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community.”

