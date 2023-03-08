International Women’s Day 2023: Queen Consort lists remarkable women including Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis
After being named as the most influential women of the year for International Women’s Day 2023, Queen Consort Camilla has a list of her own.
Queen Consort Camilla has revealed her list of the most remarkable women to coincide with International Women’s Day 2023 celebrations. The wife of King Charles III paid tribute to a number of “brilliant women” that includes sports and tv stars.
Her Majesty posted the list along with an official statement on the Royal Family Twitter account on Wednesday (March 8), which reads: “International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate female achievement, to encourage and inspire one another, and to thank the women in our lives for their contribution to society.
“I would like to take this opportunity to highlight just some of the remarkable women whom I have had the privilege of meeting over the past year. To me, they represent, not only themselves and their own efforts, but also the millions of brilliant women who make a difference each day - because, to steal a quote: ‘behind every great woman is another great woman’.”
The list includes the likes of EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who Camilla described as a “star” after meeting her on the set of the BBC soap opera. Both the Queen Consort and King Charles appeared in a special episode to mark the late-Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Female academics, sports stars and doctors are also included in the list of illustrious women. Here is everything you need to know about Queen Consort Camilla’s list of remarkable women for International Women’s Day 2023.
Queen Consort Camilla’s list of remarkable women for IWD 2023
- Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, Charlotte Irving - record breakers for the fastest female trio to row across the Atlantic; 42 days, 7 hours, 17 minutes.
- Peta Travis - a volunteer reading helper of 44 years for Coram where she has assisted over 130 children with their reading.
- Marie Hanson MBE - set up STORM Family Centre having escaped an abusive relationship, supported over 3,000 women who are victims.
- Olena Zelenska - the First Lady of Ukraine met Camilla during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women.
- Dr Alessandra Gaeta - the director of research at Duchenne UK who led a team of specialists to create the ‘Smart Suit’ which restored independence to those impacted by a loss of upper body function caused by Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Elif Shafak - an award winning British-Turkish novelist and vice president of the Royal Society of Literature.
- Emmaus UK - a female team at the organisation exploring how to develop gender-informed provision to the needs of women.
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - EastEnders actress who Camilla called a “star” after meeting on set of a special Platinum Jubilee episode of the BBC soap.