The top four nominees in each category at the upcoming Inside Soap Awards 2023 have been revealed. The annual awards honour the most popular performers and storylines across the soaps.

Readers have voted in the thousands with almost 90,000 votes cast by readers since voting opened around two months ago in July. The soap awards are set to take place on Monday, September 25 and winners will be announced at 6pm.

The Inside Soap Awards come just weeks after the National Television Awards, which saw BBC One soap EastEnders enjoy a stellar night with three wins after a great year full of drama and twists.

This year has seen the popular show bring back fan favourite character Roxy Mitchell - albeit as a figment of her daughters imagination - as well as Cindy Beale coming back after 25 years and Ian Beale returning too.

All of this drama, which was combined with some excellent storylines meant for a good night at the NTAs, as they scooped Best Serial Drama, with Bobby Brazier winning the Rising Star award and Danielle Harold picking up the Best Serial Drama Performance.

Who has been nominated at the Inside Soap Awards?

Best Actress

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Claire King (Kim Tate, Emmerdale)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor, Coronation Street)

Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, Hollyoaks)

Best Villain

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid, Coronation Street)

William Ellis (Theo Hawthorne, EastEnders)

William Ash (Caleb Miligan, Emmerdale)

Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster, Hollyoaks)

Best Comic Performance

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Shane Richie (Alfie Moon, EastEnders)

Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock, Emmerdale)

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Miligan, Emmerdale)

Jon-Paul Bell (Beau Ramsey, Hollyoaks)

Best Partnership

David Neilson & Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper & Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Balvinder Sopal & Heather Peace (Suki Panesar & Eve Unwin, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt & Mark Charnock (Paddy Dingle & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Anna Passey & Matthew James Bailey (Sienna Blake & Ethan Williams, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Isabella Brown (Lexi Pearce, EastEnders)

Alfie Clarke (Arthur Thomas, Emmerdale)

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

Best Family

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Trueman-Fox-Brannings (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Daisy’s stalker / acid attack (Coronation Street)

Loving and losing Lola (EastEnders)

Paddy’s suicidal thoughts (Emmerdale)

Juliet’s cancer battle (Hollyoaks)

Best Showstopper

Acid attack (Coronation Street)

Cindy Beale: back from the dead! (EastEnders)

The storm / 50th anniversary (Emmerdale)

Maxine’s long walk home (Hollyoaks)

Best Daytime star

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan, Doctors)

Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson, Home and Away)

Matt Evans (Theo Poulos, Home and Away)

Best Drama Star

Charles Venn (Jacob Masters, Casualty)

Nigel Harman (Max Cristie, Casualty)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles, Waterloo Road)

Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters, Waterloo Road)