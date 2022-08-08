Iceland is giving pensioners £30 voucher to help them buy food - how to get one

Iceland has announced it is giving pensioners a £30 voucher amid the rising cost of living crisis.

The chain has joined forces with The Rothesay Foundation to launch the Summer Cheer campaign, and it will run until 16 September.

The voucher can be used towards food and other essentials and will be given to shoppers of pension age who are either living independently or with a carer and relying solely on state pensions and benefits.

The introduction of the new scheme comes after Iceland launched a weekly over 60's discount across all of its stores in May, where shoppers received a 10% discount every Tuesday, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Shoppers who qualify for the Summer Cheer scheme can use their £30 voucher in conjunction with the Tuesday discount to help their money go further.

How can you get one?

You will qualify for the voucher if you are of pension age and are either living independently or with a carer, and relying solely on state pensions and benefits.

WalesOnline reports the campaign will also provide copies of Age UK's financial advice information guide.

The campaign is running across 17 areas and 296 stores nationwide.

You can access the £30 Summer Cheer voucher from your local Iceland store.

Eligible pensioners can call the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877.

The telephone line is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Which stores will offer the voucher scheme?

Iceland said the locations that are offering the vouchers have been identified as the places where there are some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in material deprivation in the country.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, said: "Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost of living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need.

"No one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry free meal during this time."

The campaign is being rolled out across Iceland stores in the following locations:

- Glasgow

- Strathclyde

- Greater Manchester

- Liverpool

- Wirral

- Newcastle North

- Sunderland

- Birmingham

- West Midlands

- Glamorgan

- Newport

- North Wales

- Lambeth

- Croydon

What has been said about the vouchers?

The Rothesay Foundation and Iceland are also working with Age UK to highlight ways that older people can claim all of the benefits and support they are entitled to, in order to help them cope financially amid these difficult times.

Addy Loudiadis, of the Rothesay Foundation, said: "We hope our vouchers will provide a small amount of relief to the growing number of older people living in real financial difficulty in the UK.

“Going forward, we are committed to working with brilliant partners like Iceland and Age UK to help as many pensioners as possible get access to their full benefit allowances."

Hannorah Lee, director of partnerships at Age UK said: "Many older people are really worried about soaring food and energy prices and are facing impossible choices such as whether they can afford to buy fresh food or turn their heating on during the colder weather.

“At the same time over £1.5 billion benefits go unclaimed by older people every year.”