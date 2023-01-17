Doing the cooking and washing up can be an arduous task after a long day at work. When all that is done, the last thing anyone wants to do is on their hands and knees scrubbing away at the oven for what can feel like hours making it gleam for the next day.

But, the task of cleaning an oven has been made much easier thanks to fans of Mrs Hinch, who shared their tips on how to get thick brown stains removed with relative ease from your oven door.

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophia Hinchcliffe, has garnered a huge online following. A Facebook page named ‘Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips’ has racked up almost 250,000 members, where people come together to share advice on how to clean things. And, cleaning your oven door has never been easier thanks to this product costing just 95p, and requires ‘zero effort’.

In a recent post, one user posted pictures of her oven door before and after a clean and said: "Yeah, my oven door was filthy. Didn’t realise I could take the glass out anyway look at this. Elbow Grease and warm water. Brilliant stuff.

"I sprayed a good amount on the door then left it for five minutes. Literally just used a normal sponge scouring pad and rubbed (not even that hard) and the stains came straight off. My door had two small screws which allowed the glass to come out but some just slide out and others have clips so you can remove it. Hope that helps."

The spray the user is referring to Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser. It can be purchased for as little as 95p from B&M, but stores such as The Range, Asda, Amazon and more also sell it.

Others were also quick to praise the product, saying “Another stated: "Elbow Grease spray is excellent. I soak the glass in it overnight. In the morning, cleaning off the oven will sparkle."

