Hot smokin' Father's Day gifts - Great gift ideas to give to best dad on Father’s Day

Showing how much dad is loved (photo: Adobe)

A range of the most diverse gift ideas for that perfect Father’s Day present

Are you stuck for that extra special gift to put a smile on dad’s face on Father’s Day?

Here we have a few ideas that may help you to choose.

From delicious pies in the post to luxury food hampers, Mad O’Rourke’s Pie Factory may have the gift for you.

Cook up a storm with a delicious 44 Foods bundle. Whether your dad is king of the BBQ or has a sweet tooth – there’s something to suit every taste.

Mouth-watering pie heaven

Launched in January 2021, 44 Foods is a collective of farmers and food producers who are passionate about ethically produced, fairly priced, sustainable food. Visit www.madorourkes.com for more.

Gift a mouth-watering pie bundle from Mad O'Rourke's for Father's Day

For the fitness enthusiastic father, Core Balance’s newest range of Neoprene Kettlebells would be a perfect gift for a full-body workout. Visit www.corebalancefitness.co.uk for more.

Green fingered gifts

For green-fingered dads and grandads Christow’s Potting Table with Storage is perfect for creating space for all gardening jobs. Visit www.christowhome.co.uk for more.

Sporty dad

Trail Outdoor Leisure’s Portofino Paddle Board is perfect for any adventurous dad. Visit www.trailoutdoorleisure.co.uk website.

In the run up to Father’s Day, 62 per cent of Brits are already worried about what to gift their dads, and a whopping 78 per cent claimed that their old man is a tough person to buy for.

A quacking good gift idea

The Original Wooden Duck Company DCUK has a range of quirky and thoughtful products that suit different fatherly hobbies and interests.

From cyclists, to firefighters and doctors. Plus, tweed-wearing ducks for the country gents and a big salute from the armed forces range for any veteran dads out there. Visit www.dcuk.com for the full range of quirky quacking gifts.

Celebrating Father's Day (photo: Adobe)

Meat feast gifting

In celebration of Father’s Day, Tom Hixson of Smithfield will be joining forces with London’s favourite steak restaurant, Heliot Steak House, to launch a limited edition butchers’ box for UK-wide delivery – including all the BBQ tools you’ll need to celebrate in the sunshine. Visit www.tomhixson for the full range of tasty goodies.

If your dad likes to smell nice as well as look good the new genderless fragrance Maison, from Maitiere Premiere, could be the answer.

Just for you dad (photo: Adobe)

Sweet smell of gift success

Aurélien has created ten Eau de Parfums to be worn by anyone. For more visit the www.matiere-premiere.com website.

Booze-infused fish

Does your father enjoy alcohol and the subtle taste of fish? Why not combine the two with boose-infused fish.

Visit thepishedfish.com website. Try the Breakfast Bundle for a truly boozy fishy taste.

Love for dad across the generations (photo: Adobe)

Great gifts for a hot dad - smokin'!

Ross & Ross offer a great BBQ gift set for Father's Day

Ross & Ross Gifts who create award-winning foodie gifts for roast dinner and BBQ lovers!

They’ve created the Ultimate Hot & Smoky BBQ Kit - perfect for anyone that prides themselves on their incredible BBQ skills.

This kit contains 7 spicy foodie products, all intended to uplift the traditional British BBQ with some glorious flavours.

The kit contains a selection of spicy BBQ Rubs, Salt, Jam, Oil and Sauces which have all been paired for specific meats & fish. The kit even contains recipe cards to really impress your barbecue guests!

The kit retails for £45.00 and can be purchased through the link here - https://rossandrossgifts.co.uk/collections/british-bbq/products/ultimate-hot-smoky-bbq-kit or on Not on the

Highstreet here - https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/rossandross/product/ultimate-hot-smoky-bbq-kit site.

Rest and relaxing gift