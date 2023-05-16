The HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging millions of workers on National Minimum Wage (NMW ) to check their payslips in order to ensure that a new pay rate that came into force in April has been applied. Around 1.7 million workers received the cash boost when the NMW went up by 92p from £9.30 to £10.42 per hour on April 1.

It’s the biggest increase in the 24-year history of the NMW and one of the largest annual percentage rises (10 per cent). The Government said the increase would put an extra £1,600 into the pockets of around 2.9m of the lowest paid workers before tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But HMRC is urging those on the NMW to check that the increase has been applied to their pay as soon as they can - as it is illegal for an employer to pay staff less. It tweeted on its social media pages : “Is your employer paying you the correct National Living or Minimum Wage rate?

“Make sure you get the wages you’re entitled to. You’ve earned it, make sure you’re getting it. Check that you’ve been paid the correct amount by your employer.”

Most Popular

The National Minimum Wage applies to all companies and businesses both large and small. It is illegal for a business to pay its staff less than the minimum wage.

If you believe you are not being paid the right amount then you can check using the Government’s National Minimum Wage and Living Wage calculator to check what you should be getting paid. The HMRC recommends you speak to your employer first which can usually help resolve the issue if it is a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this doesn’t help resolve it, then you can make a formal complaint anonymously through the HMRC .

The HMRC is urging millions of workers to check their payslips now.

National Minimum Wage rates from April 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad