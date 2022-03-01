Hendrick's gin introduces its latest release: Hendrick's Neptunia

A brand new release

Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is the delectable new release from the master distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities that encapsulates the magic of the sea in a gin. Available across most sensational retailers and bars from March 2022, Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is around for a limited time only.

Created at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace on the rugged Ayrshire coast of southwest Scotland, Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is inspired by the enchanting melody of the waves which entrances Ms. Gracie as she strolls the local coastlines and beaches.

This unconventional, intriguing ode to the sea uses a mysterious blend of refreshing Scottish coastal botanicals. Unmistakably Hendrick’s, based on the perfect balance between citrus, floral and spice, Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA combines a smooth, bright citrus finish with delicious notes of a distant sea breeze.

Speaking about her inspiration Ms Gracie said, “Most of my creations are based on memories. Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA, for me, is that freeing feeling of the sea bottled in a gin – the wind in your hair and the salty sea breeze on your face. You have that distinctive fresh character of coastal herbs, depth of flavour from the sea botanicals and an unmistakable clean, bright citrus finish that lifts and lightens in a round, refreshing way that makes it Hendrick’s.”

Sarah Berardi, Hendrick’s UK Ambassador adds, “Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is exquisite with tonic and a slice of cucumber, but if you’re embarking on an adventure with friends, try setting sail with a NEPTUNIA Fizz. It’s remarkably easy to make and an impressive to serve up on shore!”

Hendrick’s Neptunia Fizz

50ml Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA

25ml fresh lime

25ml simple sugar syrup

Soda water

3 slices of cucumber

Neptunia and Tonic

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice.

Stir gently. Top with soda water and garnish with 3 sliced rounds of cucumber.

Ms. Gracie’s exceptional experiment will be available for a limited time only, so grab your bottle of Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA and soak up the magic of the sea with your curious coastal companions while you can.