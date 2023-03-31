Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 31) mystery song is courtesy of one of the most notorious hip hop duos, with today’s answer still played around the world today.

The duo achieved both critical and commercial success from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, helping to popularise Southern hip hop They also experimented with a diverse range of genres such as funk, psychedelia, jazz, and techno.

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 31)

Today’s Heardle is: Hey Ya! - Outkast (2003)

