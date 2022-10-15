Harry Potter fans - grab your wands and your butterbeer for what is sure to be a magical adventure.

The Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience is in Arley Hall & Gardens, Arley, Northwich today and will give fans of the world famous wizard a real taste of wonder.

There is no age restriction on this event so wizards, muggles and witches of all ages can enjoy the experience.

Enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate at the start of the trail and then recharge around the forest with festive treats including cakes and hot puddings.

After you have finished recharging, you can cast your own spells with your wand and conjure up any type of magical creation.

Sessions in the forest can be booked online and last between 60 and 90 minutes, with the walking trail itself taking an estimated 45 to 75 minutes to navigate.

The Harry Potter experience is described as: “Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films, visitors can interact with magical characters and cast their own spells, bringing the fantastical world to life.

“Discover Centaurs, a Hippogriff, and other magical creatures before making a Patronus appear before your eyes. It’s an evening for the whole family with a trail through a wondrous and beautiful forest that comes to life with the magic of the Wizarding World.”

Make sure you take plenty of photos of this wonderful experience, to capture the brilliant memories you make.

How much are Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience tickets?

Tickets can be bought online for £46 for adults and £34 for children aged between 5 and 15 years of age.

To book your tickets, visit the Harry Potter Experience Website

