Halal meat manufacturer Tahira Foods recalls 9 ‘unsafe’ food products due to ‘poor temperature control’

Tahira Foods Limited has recalled nine food items as they are not safe to eat.

By Chelsie Sewell
16 minutes ago - 2 min read

Halal meat manufacturer Tahira Foods Limited is recalling a number of products because ‘poor temperature controls’ has made them unsafe to eat. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued the warning alongside the nine affected products.

The FSA website explains that products are recalled if there is a problem with a food item which means it should not be sold. The FSA issues product withdrawal notices and product recall information to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with certain foods.

The Tahira website explains that their halal beef and lamb products come from animals which have been slaughtered by hand without stunning. Chicken products however use meat coming from birds which first go through a mildly electrified bain-marie before slaughtering but with an inspector on hand to ensure the bird is still alive. The slaughtering happens by machine.

The FSA advises if you have bought the affected products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

    Tahira Food Limited - recalled items

    Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy

    Pack size 500g and 8x500g

    Batch code 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

    Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri

    Pack size 500g and 8x500g

    Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

    Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka

    Pack size 500g and 8x500g

    Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

    Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri

    Pack size 500g and 8x500g

    Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

    Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka

    Pack size 500g and 8x500g

    Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

    Tahira Turkey Chorizo

    Pack size 80g and 12x80g

    Batch code 22300, 22363

    Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami

    Pack size 125g and 12x125g

    Batch code 64338, 64840

    Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika

    Pack size 200g and 8x200g

    Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage

    Pack size 400g and 6x400g

    Batch code 64338

    Tahira Beef Salami

    Pack size 80g and 12x80g

    Batch code 22363

    Tahira Nabulsi Cheese

    Pack size 250g and 8x250g

    Batch code 4811

    The FSA website states “the products listed above sold at Asda, Coop, Morrisons and/or Sainsburys are not affected and therefore should not be returned to stores, refunds will not be provided at these stores”.

