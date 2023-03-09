Greggs fans are in luck as the popular bakery chain is bringing back much-loved items this week. Greggs lovers will be able to get their hands on the vegetable bake once again, as it is re-introduced from today (March 9).

The vegetable bake has not been available in Greggs stores since August 2022, and fans took to Twitter to share their need for the product.

One person tweeted last year: “Greggs need to hurry up and bring back the vegetable bake.

@GreggsOfficial you guys are losing so much money from me (which is good, but I want the bake).”

And another wrote: “Greggs need to bring the vegetable bake back asap.”

Iceland has been stocking the Greggs vegetable bakes but they are not readily available as customers would need to cook them at home.

Greggs has revealed its sales jumped by nearly a quarter last year and it is eyeing up big expansion plans, as it said the cost-of-living squeeze has led more consumers to rely on low-cost meals.

However, a Greggs spokesperson has now confirmed the item will be back permanently in stores - costing just £1.80. However, the bake won’t be on sale at stores in Scotland or the north east of England.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “The fan-favourite Vegetable Bake will be returning to shops from today, excluding Scotland and the North East. Customers in these regions will however be able to enjoy our range of alternative and delicious meat-free bakes, such as the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt.”

The bake comes with a mix of veggies, herbs, spices, cheddar cheese and chillies wrapped in pastry. It’s 426 calories per item.

The return of the vegetable bake comes just days after Greggs announced plans to open 150 new stores and 24-hour drive-thrus at some branches after it saw its sales jump by 23% last year.