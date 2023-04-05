News you can trust since 1845
The Foreign Office has issued a warning to anyone travelling to Portugal - here’s the latest advice

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

Brits travelling to Portugal have been warned by the government as some parts of the holiday destination have been classed as ‘high risk’ this week. The British government has put out a warning as there is currently a heightened risk of forest fires in parts of Portugal as the weather is hot and dry.

The Foreign Office travel advice states: "Forest fires can occur anywhere in Portugal. In recent years, fires have become more frequent due to drought and high temperatures. Forest fires are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

"The Portuguese authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.”

The British government says if you’re travelling in Portugal, you should ‘familiarise yourself with local safety and emergency procedures, remain vigilant and follow the advice of the Portuguese authorities. Causing a forest fire is treated as a criminal offence in Portugal, even if unintentional.

    For information on the current risk of forest fires, visit the pages on the Portuguese Met Office website for continental Portugal and Madeira. For severe weather warnings, visit the European Meteorological Services website.

    Between April 6 and 10 Portuguese immigration officers are taking strike action which could also cause further travel disruption.

    The government has issued a warning to anyone travelling to Portugal - here’s the latest advice

    What should I do if I’m travelling to Portugal?

    The government advises people travelling to Portugal to familiarise themselves with local safety and emergency procedures, remain vigilant and follow the advice of the Portuguese authorities. You can contact the Portuguese emergency services by calling 112.

