Golden Globes 2023: full list of winners - awards for The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell & The Fablemans
It was a proud night for the Irish as Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the award ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California.
The Banshees of Inisherin, the latest film from acclaimed movie-maker Martin McDonagh, was the big winner at the Golden Globes 2023, earning three awards at the event held at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. McDonagh picked up Best Screenplay, while Colin Farrell earned Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the film itself winning Best Film - Music or Comedy.
“I never expect films to work or to find an audience, and when they do, it’s shocking to me,” Farrell said in his acceptance speech. “I owe you [Martin McDonagh] so much. You changed the trajectory of my life in ways that I will begrudgingly be grateful to you for the rest of my days.” The Banshee of Inisherin is the latest collaboration between the pair, following 2008’s In Bruges and 2012’s Seven Psychopaths.
Austin Butler’s incredible transformation into Elvis Presley in the self-titled biopic earned him the Best Actor in a Drama award, beating out perhaps the other public favourite during this award season, Brendan Fraser for his role in The Whale. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me to take risks and I always knew I would be supported,” Butler said in his acceptance speech, acknowledging Baz Luhrmann - the director of Elvis.
The hyper-kinetic action/comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once was also a big winner during the ceremony, with Michelle Yeoh picking up Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy while Ke Huy Quan, who made his return to acting with the film, earned Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Guillermo Del Toro, an Oscar winner for 2017’s The Shape of Water, saw his animated adaptation of Pinocchio win Best Animated Film, while Stephen Speilberg’s semi-autobiographical movie, The Fablemans, earned the screen legend the Best Director award.
The ceremony, which acts as a barometer for the remaining award ceremonies throughout the calendar year, saw Jerrod Carmichael host for the first time which was warmly received by critics. However he did elicit controversy with a joke regarding Tom Cruise and Scientology.
“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige” he joked. Shelly Miscavige has not been seen in public since 2007 and Cruise, a known Scientologist, has been a member for 30 years
The full list of Golden Globe 2023 winners
Best film – drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best film – musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best TV series – drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best actor in a TV series – drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
- F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best non-English language film
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best actress – drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actress in a TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor in a TV series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best original score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor – musical or comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress – musical or comedy
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best actor – drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress in a TV series – drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria