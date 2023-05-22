News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Breaking

George Logan, one part of Hinge and Bracket comedy and musical act, has died aged 78

Entertainer George Logan, best known for work with Hinge and Bracket, has died at the age of 78

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: GettyGeorge Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: Getty
George Logan was renowned for his double act as Dr Evadne Hinge (right) with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket (left) - Credit: Getty

George Logan, who was one part of the comedy and musical act Hinge and Bracket, has died at the age of 78. Logan’s family confirmed his death on Sunday.

The act was well known in the 1970s and 1980s with TV shows on the BBC and a radio programme on BBC Radio 2. The pair also performed on two Royal Variety shows and appeared for royalty on more than 15 occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Born in South Lanarkshire, the entertainer launched his drag routine alongside Patrick Fyffe at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974 where they gained critical acclaim. Fyffe, who played Dame Hilda Bracket, died of lung cancer at the age of 60 in 2002.

Following the death of Fyffe, Logan retired the character of Dr Hinge. However, Logan resurrected Dr. Hingefor the comic opera The Dowager’s Oyster in 2016. In 2015, he documented his experiences growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow in his book titled A Boy Called Audrey.

Most Popular

    The characters Hinge and Bracket, played by Logan and Fyfee, were elderly women who talked about their classical music careers. Throughout their performances they sang songs with Hinge playing the accompanying piano.

    Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The duo had their own BBC series Hinge and Bracket on BBC One from 1978 to 1981, and on Dear Ladies, which ran on BBC Two between 1983 and 1984.

    Related topics:WorkcomedyBBC Radio 2BBCSouth Lanarkshire