While us humans are expected to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, dogs live by slightly different rules. But there are still many cupboard staples you can share with your pet – including fruit and veggies which can make up a healthy part of their diet.

But did you know there are many more store-cupboard staples that can enhance your dog’s diet? PetSafe has shared tips on four easy and cheap staples you should have around for your pooch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A balanced and nutritious daily food intake is vital for a happy and healthy pooch. A small amount of some store-cupboard staples to your pet’s food is an easy and cost-effective way to up their consumption of nutrients and goodness.

While it’s great to introduce new foods such as fruits and vegetables into your dog’s diet, it’s important to introduce them slowly and in moderation. This is important to avoid any stomach issues your pup could experience.

Most Popular

Not only will you save on treats for your dog by implementing these cupboard staples, you’ll also be saving your money further down the line. Keeping your pooch happier and healthier will not only benefit them, but also your pocket as you save on costs to the vets.

Best human food for dogs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is advisable to swap out standard food for low-salt, low-sugar vegetables and fruit alternatives to help pets who need to lose excess weight. High-fibre veggies add bulk but decrease calorie intake, while still keeping your dog full.

Rob Steele from global pet brand PetSafe has shared his top four additions for cheap, easy and healthier mealtimes for dogs. However, remember these should be introduced slowly and in moderation.

Cooked or finely chopped vegetables – leafy green vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, Brussels sprouts and broccoli have been found to decrease dogs’ risk of developing bladder cancer by 90%.

Feed them fresh fruit – berries are the best, especially blueberries, which are low in calories but high in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants.

Stir in sprouted grains and seeds – the digestive enzymes support a dog’s healthy gut microbiome where pH levels can vary considerably.