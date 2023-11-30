Former pop star presents the top 15 flashbacks in fashion

TV presenter and former pop star Frankie Bridge has transported us back in time by recreating some of the top 15 most iconic 90s fashion moments of all time, which were identified in a national poll.

The Saturdays’ sensation breathed new life into Geri Halliwell's unforgettable Union Jack dress, Mariah Carey's timeless "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Santa catsuit outfit and Liz Hurley’s iconic daring safety pin dress.

Along with one of the most iconic looks of all time - Cher Horowitz's classic tartan suit from the beloved 1995 film, Clueless.

Frankie Bridge embarked on the creative challenge to commemorate the return of two 90s fragrances: Impulse O2 and Air, after 2,000 women signed a petition to bring them back. These nostalgic recreations, meticulously crafted by a team of expert stylists and wigmakers, comes after a study of 2,000 adults saw 32 per cent name the 90s as the most iconic decade for popular culture, fashion and beauty.

Frankie Bridge said: “Before I joined a pop group, I used to love dressing up and performing as my favourite icons for my friends and family. I’ve loved recreating some of my favourite pop culture memories. Impulse was always in my bag growing up and it instantly transports me back in time to the 90s.”

Frankie Bridge has transported back in time, recreating Mariah Carey's timeless "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Santa catsuit outfit

A blast from the past

The study also found 43 per cent of adults have nostalgia for the 90s, with body sprays, shimmer eyeshadow and crimped hair topping the list of the hair and beauty trends the nation is embracing in 2023.

And 21 per cent of those who have tried a 90s trend have even experimented with one of the decade’s most controversial looks – super-skinny eyebrows. While 11 per cent have donned frosted tips this year, made popular by boyband NSYNC.

Other iconic celebrity looks from the decade include Rachel Green’s ‘The Rachel’ hairstyle from TV show Friends, and Madonna’s 1990 cone bra. While 13 per cent selected Will Smith’s out-there, day-glo getups from his breakthrough role as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It also emerged people would rather travel back in time, than into the future (47 per cent compared to 23 per cent respectively), and 42 per cent think the 90s are really having a resurgence in terms of pop culture, fashion and beauty.

Bartholomew Krysiak, Impulse spokesperson, said: “We have recreated some of the most famous 90s looks to celebrate the revival and return of a renowned 90s product, Impulse O2 and Air. Beloved by 90s teens, who begged us to bring back the two scents, we are transporting people back in time to relive some of their best memories.”

The most iconic looks of the 90s