If you’re a fan of trainspotting, this property in the Scottish borders could be the one for you as it has its own private working railway.

Saughtree Station is currently on the market in the Lisslesdale Valley. The former railway station building dates back to 1867 and was converted for residential use in the 1990s by the current owner.

The unique property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, with its location offering exceptional panoramic views in all directions and its very own train and private working railway.

Inside, there are two generous reception rooms, one of which is next to the kitchen and the other situated in the more modern part of the building which was finished around 2007. The kitchen, which is set centrally within the house, is fitted with a range of base and wall mounted units and an AGA oven, as well as space for a breakfast table.

There is a bedroom wing off one of the reception rooms with a utility area, bedroom and bathroom. The old ticket office can be found up a small flight of steps from the main hallway and there are two further bedrooms and an en-suite shower room.

There are a further three bedrooms at the west end of the house which all have a dedicated bath or shower room.

The garden has a generous lawn and there is also a south facing terrace where outdoor dining and entertaining can be enjoyed. There is also a generous parking area by the front door to the house.

According to the property listing on Rightmove , the old railway platform and former railway line can be found on the north side of the home. This area is currently laid with railway track which is available to purchase along with “Meg of Saughtree” a Ruston diesel shunter, two wagons and a guard’s van.

Summary

Location: Saughtree Station, Newcastleton, Roxburghshire, TD9 0SP

Offers over: £500,000

Agent: Savills

Contact: 0131 381 2387

For more information, visit Rightmove.

1 . Saughtree Station The working railway line on the grounds of the property. Credit: Exposure Photography Photo Sales

2 . Saughtree Station This property is located in the Liddlesdale Valley. Credit: Exposure Photography Photo Sales

3 . Saughtree Station Hallway which leads to the kitchen. Credit: Exposure Photography Photo Sales

4 . Saughtree Station Kitchen with an AGA oven. Credit: Exposure Photography Photo Sales