A man has recently become one of the first in the UK to be fined for catcalling a woman after an undercover police sting operation. Enforcement officers responded to reports of disorderly behaviour in Ilford, London on December 16 where a woman was witnessed being harassed, leading to the perpetrator being detained.

He has since been issued a £100 fine to be paid by January 13 or otherwise face a court hearing and potential prison sentence. The punishment was made as part of Redbridge Council’s public space protection order in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, brought in to prevent catcalling and harassment.

Reacting to the news, council leader Jes Athwal , said: “We are the first council in London using our public space protection order to enforce against catcalling and harassment. We’re supporting covert police operations in the borough to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“This fine is a strong start and will serve as a statement of intent. We will not tolerate harassment of women and girls and will target those men who do not heed this warning. We’re reclaiming our streets for our local communities and ending the culture of misogyny that starts with harassment and escalates to violence.”

