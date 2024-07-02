Falkirk kitchen retailer to mark 1st anniversary with birthday event
Scheduled between 12 - 4pm at the company’s showroom, located on Main St, Skinflats, the birthday celebration is a chance for visitors to taste delicious food, meet new people and get to know the team better.
Appliance partner AEG will be in attendance to deliver a live cooking demonstration, with drinks and nibbles to be served throughout the afternoon. Provost of Falkirk Council, Robert Bissett, will also join to chat with guests and cut the German kitchen showroom’s first birthday cake.
With a combined experience of over 30 years in architecture and construction, business partners Scott Fairclough and Nathan Groves launched Kutchenhaus Falkirk a year ago, with the mission of bringing quality German kitchens to more of Scotland.
Scott comments: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming guests through our doors to celebrate our very first milestone. We’ve got an exciting afternoon planned in which people can discover what we’re all about and learn about our journey so far.
“With an AEG chef cooking live for us, it’s a great opportunity to taste some top-quality food and learn a new skill or two, whilst exploring our different kitchen designs, colours and finishes.”
Scott and Nathan have also organised a hamper giveaway to be won on the day of the event with all donations going to Strathcarron Hospice.
Scott continued: “In our first year, we’ve loved engaging with the local community and hopefully our birthday event allows us to meet more people.
“In recent times we’ve donated to Falkirk football club and have donated to local organisation, Cloud Nine events, which provides free public events for the local community. It’s important to us to show some love to our local area and this is just one way to do this.”
He continued: “We hope to see plenty of faces at our birthday event and welcome anyone to get in touch with us if they have questions regarding either our showroom or the event.”
Contact the Kutchenhaus Falkirk team by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01324 231018.
