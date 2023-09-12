Watch more videos on Shots!

A trendy London flat has hit the market for £475k but there’s one problem - the bath’s in the hallway. The Kentish Town property has attracted a lot of viewers but many can’t get past the odd placement of the property’s cleaning station.

The flat - listed on Zoopla by Burghleys Estate Agents for £475,000 - is being advertised as a ‘unique’ lower ground floor converted flat with a ‘separate bath off the hallway’. While it boasts under-floor heating and a rare London garden, the property’s ‘extra’ bath is just metres away from the front door.

Ashley Gendler, the director of the Burghleys Estate Agents, said despite the odd bath placement, the one-bedroom flat is still attracting a lot of viewers. He said: “There have been a few raised eyebrows, people commenting saying it’s odd and a few double takes.

“It’s quite simple to take the bath out and replace it with storage cupboards in that area if you wanted to.”

He added: The property is getting a great deal of interest at the moment. I think people who have the common sense to either leave it or take the bath out and replace it with storage cupboards.”

According to Ashley, the addition was an ‘architecturally designed conversion’ by a previous owner who the estate agents know ‘nothing about’.

