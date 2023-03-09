The United Kingdom’s entry at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool is set to be revealed on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday (March 9). The announcement will be made on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show at 8:30am.

The BBC is said to be following the same selection process as last year which led to the success of artist Sam Ryder. The TikTok star’s performance of SPACE MAN in Turin, Italy saw the UK finish second to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The broadcaster has worked with Tap management company to come to the final decision, which has worked with major artists such as Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding. A reveal that is long awaited, as host nation UK is one of the last competing nations to confirm its song and artist for the 2023 event with the deadline set for March 13.

A name hotly tipped to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 is Mae Miller with leaks all but confirming her participation in the Liverpool-based song contest. Previous names linked include the likes of Mimi Webb, Birdy and Rina Sawayama.

Most Popular

Excitement for Eurovision 2023 is building and it saw tickets for the May showcase completely sell out in less than 90 minutes earlier this week. It followed various issues with Ticketmaster and organisers issuing scam warnings.

It will take place on May 13 throughout the city of Liverpool, which was awarded hosting duties after 2022 winners Ukraine could not fulfil its obligations due to the war with Russia. Eurovision 2023 will be hosted by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Sam Quek, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Ukrainian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is potential UK Eurovision 2023 act Mae Miller?

Mae Miller is a rising star and TikTok phenomenon who has become the most likely candidate to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2023. According to reports, the 25-year-old London-born singer will perform ‘I Wrote A Song’ in Liverpool.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA Wire