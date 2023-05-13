Eurovision 2023: Martin Lewis wows fans with colourful outfit he donned for the grand final in Liverpool
Martin Lewis delighted fans after swapping his usual dapper suits for a more colourful ensemble in honour of Eurovision 2023.
Martin Lewis shared a picture of himself looking festive for Eurovision 2023, delighting his fans as a result. The consumer champion donned a colourful outfit for the grand final of the competition at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena tonight (Saturday, May 13) which he posted to his Twitter.
Showing off his shiny look for the international contest, the Money Saving Expert founder wrote: “There are rumours eurovision is on tonight.” Martin, 51, was rocking a rainbow-patterned waitcoast with white checkered trousers.
He completed the look with cool sunglasses as he posed next to his wife, Lara Lewington, who donned a silver sequinned dress and smokey eye make-up. Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Martin on his new look.
One wrote: “Loving the outfit, Martin,” whileanother posted: “You pair are legends. 12 points!!!”
“You’ve inspired me, I might just change into something shiny,” one fan said. Another posted: “Oh I’m loving the bright hooded gilet! Fabulous.”
The UK, which came in second place in 2022, are hosting Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine who won with their entry ‘Stefania’ by Kalush Orchestra last year. Tonight’s grand final kicked off with a montage from last year’s winners who performed their winning entry from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv.
The public will now vote for their favourite act after all 26 participants took to the stage including the UK’s entry Mae Muller with her pop hit “I Wrote A Song”.