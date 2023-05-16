News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

‘Army’ of bees force English Heritage castle closure as ‘terrified’ locals caught in massive swarm

An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees terrorised locals

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 16th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees were spotted by terrified locals. The swarm of bees were spotted in Lostwithiel, Fowey, and Truro as residents reported “massive buzzing” overhead.

Restormel Castle in Cornwall shut today due to a “very high level of bee activity”. Faye Wilton, a local community carer, caught the bees on video whilst leaving a patient’s house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 35-year-old said: “It scared the living hell out of me! I came out of a client’s house to hear a massive buzzing sound like a plane. “It was coming over my head. I looked up and they were all swarming over me. I ran to my car to which is where I then filmed them.

“I haven’t got a clue where they’ve come from though.”

Most Popular

    A post on the English Heritage website reads: “Restormel Castle is closed today due to a very high level of bee activity on site. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

    Other locals in the area took to social media to comment on the swarm of bees. One said: “We had [the bees] today, flew right above us. Was terrifying and amazing at the same time.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees were spotted by terrified localsAn English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees were spotted by terrified locals
    An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees were spotted by terrified locals

    Another said they had the bees fly over their garden and another even claimed they had bees in their chimney. The English Heritage have been contacted for further information on the incident.

    Related topics:BeesEnglish HeritageResidentsCornwall