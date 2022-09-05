Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders have confirmed official details of a flashback episode that centres on Albert Square’s infamous Mitchel family that is set to air this week.

The Mitchells have been at the heart of everything that has gone on in the popular British soap over the last three decades.

It is synonymous with fan-favourite characters such as brothers Phil and Grant, as well as Queen Vic landlady and mother Peggy.

Showrunners at the BBC have confirmed that a special episode, which will take viewers back in time, will give them more insight into what made the family what it is.

The exact date of broadcast has been announced, as has the cast list which includes Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the EastEnders flashback episode about?

The special episode will take viewers all the way back to 1979 as the Mitchells struggle in an economically turmoiled Britain.

Teasing the flashback special, the BBC said: “As we flashback to 1979, the Mitchells are hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil. Peggy has her hands full keeping a busy household running whilst her marriage to Eric is showing its cracks.

"Upon learning that Phil has a job at a garage, Eric decides to take Phil and Grant out on a ‘job’ in order to give them some work experience, despite Peggy’s disapproval. Eric and Phil are vying for the title of man of the house, but who will come out on top?

"With DCI Keeble’s obsession with the Mitchells ever-increasing, will the truth of her vendetta against the family finally be revealed and can Phil ever escape the past?"

What is the cast list for the EastEnders flashback episode?

Peggy Mitchell had long been played by the late-great Dame Barbara Windsor, who died at the age of 83 in 2020.

Filling in the boots of a much-younger Queen of Albert Square is London actress Jaime Winstone (Love, Rosie and Tomb Raider).

Peggy’s husband Eric, who has never appeared on our television screens before, will be played by George Russo (The Offer and The Mamaluke).

Whilst the role of a young Phil Mitchell will be undertaken by Daniel Delaney (Sensational Simmy!) and Teddy Jay (Tybalt and Mercutio) will play his older brother Grant.

A younger Billy Mitchell will be played by George Greenland (Muse and Empire of Light) and his older brother Charlie Michell taken on by Charlie Hepinstall (True Things and Forgotten).

When will the EastEnders flashback air on television?