Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug-crazed killer who was caught on CCTV stabbing a man to death and knifing two other people in random attacks has been jailed for 30 years.

Antonio Tibere, 25, went on a 10-minute rampage as he prowled Handsworth in Birmingham three days before Christmas last year. Shocking footage shows him walking up to his first victim, a 26-year-old woman, on Soho Road just after 3am on December 22. He is seen lunging at her with an 8ins blade while clutching a can in his other hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She survived the attack but was left badly hurt. Just seven minutes later, he struck again when he stabbed Krystian Debski. The 35-year-old managed to run away but later died in hospital from his injuries. Three minutes after the fatal stabbing, Tibere knifed his final victim, a 50-year-old man. Tibere also threatened another man with his large knife but the terrified passerby fled before being attacked.

Following the three stabbings, Tibere livestreamed himself on Facebook Live where he delivered the chilling warning: “I will kill anyone who comes across me.”

Armed police scrambled to the scene 15 minutes after the first attack. Police bodycam footage shows him being bundled to the ground where he is handcuffed next to the blood-stained knife. An officer is heard telling his colleague on the radio: “It’s an 8ins blade and it’s covered in blood.”

Tibere, of Wattville Road, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to murder and admitted two charges of attempted murder. He also admitted possessing a bladed article and possessing cocaine. He has been jailed for life at Woolwich Crown Court and ordered to spend at least 30 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His two surviving victims were left with life-changing injuries following the random attacks. The Facebook Live was crucial evidence along with DNA taken from Tibere’s knife which linked him to the three victims. CCTV footage also proved to be vital as it captured his movements and all three attacks.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from homicide management, who headed the investigation said: “This was a series of vicious and unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public. Tragically Mr Debski lost his life as a result of being stabbed. Two other people also suffered life changing injuries. The family of Mr Debski are still coming to terms with the appalling events from 22 December last year.