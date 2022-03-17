Drivers warned against drink driving on St Patrick's Day and on Six Nations final weekend
With the final Six Nations matches taking place this Saturday, along with St Patrick's Day celebrations, more people will be crowding around pubs.
But this comes with the heightened concern of drink driving. Alex Kindred, Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com said: "With St Patrick's Day also this week, there's plenty to celebrate as pubs, bars and stadiums will be filled to the brim. And while this weekend is a chance to let your hair down and enjoy yourselves, motorists are reminded to consider their hangovers.
Our research reveals that almost a third (32%) of motorists have driven the morning after drinking, when potentially still over the limit. You might not realise, but alcohol can stay in the system for a long time after drinking. So although you might think you're in control the next day, this isn't always the case.
If you're drinking, you shouldn't drive. But if you need to get behind the wheel the next day, make sure you're in a safe and sensible state. Our drink driving morning after calculator will help you to clear any confusion and estimate when it’s safe for you to drive again."