Dominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this year, as part of his ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ tour. The Euphoria star is set to visit Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow - all in celebration of his second LP, ‘Sunburn’, due for release on July 7.

Dubbed the ‘future of pop music’ by critics, Dominic Fike achieved a sudden rise to fame off the back of his 2018 EP, ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’. He’s since gone on to collaborate with artists of high calibre such as Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dominic Fike’s upcoming UK tour.

How to get tickets for Dominic Fike’s tour dates

Fans who pre-order ‘Sunburn’ from Dominic Fike’s official store before 3pm on July 10 will receive early access to tickets ahead of the general sale. General on sale tickets will go live via the Ticketmaster website from 10am on July 14.

Dominic Fike full UK tour dates

September

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow - tickets

20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse - tickets

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy - tickets

23 – London, Eventim Apollo - tickets

