Disney is known as the most magical place on earth, so who wouldn’t want to work there?

With the Disney International Programs, you can live your wildest Disney dreams alongside some of your childhood heroes at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

There are a couple of opportunities for Brits to experience the American Dream at the famous theme park - The Cultural Exchange Summer Program and The Cultural Representative Program.

Disney’s website states that the lucky participants will: “Experience the magic of Disney whilst interacting with guests, learning important business philosophies and making friends from all over the world.”

So, how can you bag your dream job at Disney World? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Cultural Exchange Program?

Classic Disney characters could become your coworkers

Those who join this program will work in roles such as Attractions and Operations, Merchandise, Quick Service/Full Service Food and Beverage, Lifeguarding and Custodial.

In addition to the valuable skills gained through day-to-day responsibilities of the job, it offers the opportunity to network with Disney leaders and participate in special Cast Member activities while gaining real-world experience with one of the most admired entertainment companies in the world.

This program requires a minimum of 32 hours of work per week and you will be paid $14 per hour.

How to apply for The Cultural Exchange Summer Program?

You can apply via the online application in which you will be required to provide your student details, CV, and valid passport details.

To be eligible for a place you must:

Able to speak fluent English

At least 18 years of age and have completed one full semester at the time of applying

Hold a valid passport

Actively enrolled in an accredited, degree issuing college or university and return to school for at least one term following the Program, or participate immediately following the final year of study. ​

Be available for full program dates (June 15 to August 17 - to be confirmed).

Participants of the program will be required to submit some fees including medical insurance and accommodation. You can find a full breakdown of the costs on the application website .

Applications close Friday 30 September.

What is The Cultural Representative Program?

Participants of the Cultural Representative Program will work in either Food and Beverage or Merchandise and Kidcot at the United Kingdom Pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot.

From 2022, participants on the Disney International Programs will be fortunate to live in the brand new state of the art, Flamingo Crossings Village.

Each apartment has two bedrooms, you’ll have the option to share a bedroom with one other Disney International Programs participant and the cost which includes all utilities is between $185 - $225 per week.

Other costs include paying for medical insurance. You can find a full breakdown of the costs on the application website .

However, for many, that will all be outweighed by the perks of the job, including having the opportunity to visit Disney parks and explore everything Orlando, Florida has to offer in your personal time.

Participants will be paid an hourly wage of $14.00 per hour and will be provided with at least 32 hours of work per week.

How to apply for a job at Disney

You can apply via the online application in which you will be required to provide your student details, CV, and valid passport details.

To be eligible for a place you must:

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of application

Hold a valid passport for the United Kingdom

Be available for a full 12-month contract

Speak fluent conversational English

Applications for this program are currently closed but will reopen again soon.

How long are the programmes?

Each programme varies in length, but all offer the fun and magic of working at Disney.

The Cultural Exchange Summer Program is a three month long program that runs between June and August every year.