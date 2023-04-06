It could be the end of an era -David Dickinson is reportedly stepping away from his role as host of the ITV show Dickinson’s Real Deal - a role he has held for 15 seasons spanning 16 years.

The show, which usually airs in the afternoon, sees members of the public attempt to sell their personal collectables for the best price, with the option to negotiate with a dealer or take their chances in the auction house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 81-year-old is reportedly set to film the latest series of the show this year but has made the decision to step down from his hosting duties of the show which first premiered 17 years ago in 2006.

Speaking to MailOnline, a source reportedly said: “It’s an open secret on Dickinson’s Real Deal that David will be leaving the show after filming the upcoming series. He’s absolutely adored fronting the show, it’s been a huge success for the channel and viewers still love it 16 years after it launched.

Most Popular

“David’s had such an incredible career in Showbiz so far and has no intention of quitting TV for good and is still open to exploring further opportunities.”

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk : “The current series of Dickinson’s Real Deal is in production and filming throughout spring and summer. No decisions have been made on future series beyond that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad