Death in Paradise star Ralf Little, 43, who plays the role of DI Neville Parker, has made an official announcement confirming he will return to the hit show. This marks the show’s 13th series and the fifth season Ralf has portrayed the role.

The actor has continued his own record of being the longest-serving detective on Death in Paradise. Ralf first made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram, the actor revealed he’ll be back in Saint Marie for another season. Filming will start next month.

Ralf said: "Contracts are signed, sealed. There is another series of Death in Paradise being filmed this year and I am delighted to say that I am going back. I will be playing Neville Parker again in series 13.

Most Popular

"From a purely legal contractual point of view, until all of those things are agreed, you never know. I will be back and I am delighted. I can’t wait to get started. We start filming in May. Let’s do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralf also took to Twitter to announce the news to Death in Paradise fans. Attached to the tweet was a video Ralf took of himself inside a helicopter. He tweeted: “It’s official… I’m coming back to Death In Paradise!”