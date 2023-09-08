Watch more videos on Shots!

Dancing On Ice has been a fan favourite for since 2006, with many viewers counting down the days until the 16th series hits screens. After the Strictly Come Dancing constestants were announced recently, fans will no doubt be thinking about who is set to take part in ITV’s popular ice skating show next year.

They will also wondering who is looking to replace co-host Philip Schofield following his departure from This Morning . Here’s everything we know about the new series so far, including when it will start along with rumoured contestants and hosts.

When does Dancing On Ice 2024 start?

The 16th series of Dancing On Ice is scheduled to start in January 2024, but an exact date hasn’t yet been revealed. A spokesperson for the ice skating show said “further announcements” will be made “in due course”.

The 2023 series started on January 15. The 2022 series started January 16, so it’s safe to assume it’ll be around the same time in mid-January.

Who is hosting Dancing on Ice 2024?

According to Sky News , Stephen Mulhern has been lined up to replace Phillip Schofield as co-presenter of Dancing On Ice. The TV star, known for hosting shows including Catchphrase and Britain’s Got More Talent , would join Holly Willoughby as co-presenter of the show.

Stephen Mulhern is a regular feature on TV screens having hosted Britain’s Got Talent, Deal Or No Deal and Catchphrase. He also previously stood in for Phil on Dancing On Ice when he was off sick.

ITV has not yet confirmed the news, saying an announcement will be made “in due course”. Other rumoured hosts include Marvin and Rochelle Hulmes, Christine Lampard and Joel Dommett.

Former S Club 7 member Hannah Spearritt has reportedly signed up and started her training for Dancing On Ice.

Who are the contestants?

Sources have claimed Hannah felt “pushed out” of the group who have been ordered not to speak to her, but the singer is apparently “raring to go” with Dancing On Ice. She would not be the first S Club star to appear on the show - her former bandmate Rachel Stevens appeared on the series in 2022.

Jesy Nelson , formerly of pop girl-group Little Mix has also been rumoured to be taking part in the show. A source told The Sun : “ITV has approached Jesy to see if she would be interested.

“They have made it clear she is firmly at the top of their wish list and they’d do anything to make it happen. She is an incredibly talented performer and would have a great presence on the ice.”